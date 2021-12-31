'Try not to be our guests': Assam police warns citizens not to drink and drive on New Year's Eve with this quirky tweet

In a quirky post, the Assam police on Thursday sent out a stern warning against drunken and rash driving on the New Year’s Eve to curb dangerous traffic violations.

Using party buzz words, the official handle of the Assam police shared a banner that, "This New Year's eve... try not to be our guests," reads a poster tweeted on the official handle. “If your New Year’s Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. P.S - Stag Entry Allowed.”, it added.



Between 2018 and 2020, Assam saw 23,191 road accidents that claimed 8,803 lives. About 56 per cent of victims were in the age group of 18-35 years. And 6,149 of all accidents involved two-wheelers.

About 75 per cent of accidents happened due to over-speeding due to drunk driving.

The tweet has gone viral, and the creative puns and tweets have gotten a thumbs up from internet.

New Year celebrations see a lot of deaths due to drunk driving as people adopt a negligent attitude towards the safety norms.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:17 AM IST