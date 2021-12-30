Omicron scare: Which all states have imposed strict restrictions ahead of New Year's eve

New Delhi: From night curfews to restricting over crowding at public places, various states across the country have imposed stricter restrictions in view of rising Omicron cases and new year's eve celebrations.

With Omicron variant at the rise, here's a look of measures imposed by states ahead of new years:

Maharashtra:

The government of Maharashtra on Wednesday issued guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state in a bid to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant virus.

Events will be allowed to held with up to 50% of the available seating capacity in closed halls and people at events held in the open space will be allowed to attend within 25% of the available capacity.

The Mumbai police on Thursday imposed section 144 in the city prohibiting all types of new year celebrations and parties both in closed or open spaces. The order which came into force from midnight on Thursday will remain in force till January 7 unless withdrawn earlier.

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided for the effective implementation of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in the state. However, on the occasion of the new year, on December 31, restaurants can be operated for additional two-and-a-half hours (10:00 pm to 12:30 pm) and there will be a relaxation of two hours (11:00 pm to 01:00 pm) in night curfew.

Puducherry:

A vacation bench of the Madras High Court today directed the Puducherry government to ban the sale of liquor from 10.00 p.m on December 31 to 1.00 a.m January 1st in view of the Omicron virus threat. Meanwhile, the Puducherry health department has instructed all the hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema theatre owners to only allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid to enter their premises for New Year celebrations.



Karnataka:

Special events or celebrations involving performances by DJ will not be allowed. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 to January 2. Christmas prayers will be allowed only inside the Church premises, and no prayers in public places will be allowed, a government order added.



Delhi:

The national capital has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and the daily positivity remaining above 0.5% for two consecutive days.

According to the city’s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), night curfews, closure of schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms are in effect. All large political and religious gatherings will also be prohibited in the city and restaurants will function with 50% capacity till 10pm.

Tamil Nadu

The government has banned all celebrations across the beaches in the state and has advised the public to remain indoors and celebrate responsibly. The state has also advised the public against large scale crowding in any public place. Restaurants and other commercial establishments would be allowed to remain operational till 11pm following standard guidelines

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:01 PM IST