Tripura: DM apologises for using unruly behaviour to stop wedding; Twitterati not convinced

The district magistrate of West Tripura, Sailesh Kumar Jadav, who forcibly stopped a wedding ceremony here while enforcing COVID-19 protocol, has apologised for his actions on Tuesday.

Yadav had allegedly stopped the wedding ceremony when it was halfway through at a venue here on Monday night.

He was seen in video footage tearing the document of the permission taken from him for holding the ceremony. He was also seen forcing the invitees and others who were at the venue to leave and ordering policemen who were with him to drive them out of the venue.

The video went viral on social media amassing a lot of criticism on Twitter.

Watch the video here: