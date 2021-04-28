Tripura: DM apologises for using unruly behaviour to stop wedding; Twitterati not convinced

The district magistrate of West Tripura, Sailesh Kumar Jadav, who forcibly stopped a wedding ceremony here while enforcing COVID-19 protocol, has apologised for his actions on Tuesday.
Yadav had allegedly stopped the wedding ceremony when it was halfway through at a venue here on Monday night.
He was seen in video footage tearing the document of the permission taken from him for holding the ceremony. He was also seen forcing the invitees and others who were at the venue to leave and ordering policemen who were with him to drive them out of the venue.
The video went viral on social media amassing a lot of criticism on Twitter.
Watch the video here:
After the video went viral, many leaders of the ruling BJP, including MLA of the area Asish Saha and another lawmaker of the party Sushanta Chowdhury wrote to Manoj Kumar Chief Secretary on Tuesday demanding the removal of the DM.
Later, Jadav tendered an apology on Television. He said, "I apologise if any individual or group is pained by last night's action. But what was done last night was only for the benefit and well being of people. My aim was not to pain or humiliate anyone."
However, people are still fuming at the incident. Many are of the opinion that the apology isn't enough and strict action should be taken against Jadav.
Here's what the public is saying. Have a look.
With inputs from PTI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)