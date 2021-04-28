Assam earthquake: PM Modi and other political leaders express concern on Twitter

Seven back-to-back earthquakes jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.

The first of the shocks of 6.4 magnitude with its epicentre at 43 km west of Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur district in Assam, was felt at 7.51 am, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O'neil Shaw said. The effect was felt in almost the entire Northeastern region and even parts of West Bengal.

It was followed in quick succession by lesser intensity tremors of 4.7, 4, and two 3.6 magnitudes at 8.03 am, 8.13 am, 8.25 am and 8.44 am.

Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the state's Nagaon district at 10.05 am. A while later, another jolt of 3.4 magnitude hit Tezpur at 10.39 am.

Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and enquired about the damage caused by the quakes.

"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," he tweeted.