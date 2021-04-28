6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam - Here's what we know so far

An earthquake hit Assam in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting many to take to social media with prayers for any who might be affected. According to the National Centre for Seismology, 6.4 magnitude quake had its epicenter in Sonitpur. It occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres. Thus far no loss of life has been reported.

News agency PTI quoted officials to report that three back-to-back earthquakes had hit Assam, with the strongest being of 6.4 magnitude. Reportedly the tremors had been felt in Meghalaya and north Bengal. DD News reported that there had been 4.3 and 4.4 aftershocks right after the main earthquake. Following the quake people had reportedly come out of their homes and on to the streets in fear. Few buildings have developed cracks.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," tweeted Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.