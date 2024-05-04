Indian Navy's Ambitious Submarine Fleet Modernisation To Advance With AIP Technology

ANI

A massive Rs 60,000 crore contract to modernise the Indian Navy submarine fleet to build six stealth submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, enabling prolonged underwater operations has started with trials of competing teams at Mazgaon Docks, Mumbai.

The project 75 of the Indian Navy aims to procure diesel- electric attack submarines with fuel cells equipped with AIP technology to replace the aging fleet for new combat roles.

Indian Navy's Focus On Modernisation

The Indian Navy is on a modernisation drive to strengthen the 16 conventional submarines fleet while another six Kolavari class French Scorpene submarines are under constructions at Mazgaon. The AIP system is vital for Indian Navy to keep vessels underwater for longer periods and enable submarine fleet to have bigger vessels with more advanced capabilities.

“A conventional submarine not equipped has to surface frequently to recharge batteries and power its propellers which significantly increases the risk of detection,” explained a submarine commander on the refit with AIP system.

Indian Navy's Modernisation Drive And The Challenge Of Chinese Submarine Presence

The modernisation of the Indian Navy assets including the submarine fleets is to deter the growing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean Region. “Pakistan acquisition of the first of eight advanced Hangor class Chinese submarine is a proxy intrusion in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea underwater domain,” warned defence experts on strategy of new stealth submarine for Pakistan was Beijing’s way of “building a pressure point” on India.

China has claimed the Hangor-class submarines has advanced AIP) and new sensors for longer underwater endurance with an advantage over India’s highest Kalvari class – Scorpène submarines. Earlier the Indian Navy had trials of the German submarine’s Air Independent Propulsion system conducted in Kiel, Germany last week of Mar in collaboration with Germany and Spain. The Spanish Navantia and India's Larsen and Toubro are partners for this mega defence project to make six AIP equipped submarines of the German ship builders ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.