Indian Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Appointed As Next Chief Of Naval Staff

Mumbai: Indian Navy Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi presently serving as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff has been appointed the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of 30th April, 2024. The present Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, retires from service on 30th April, 2024.

Born on 15th May, 1964 Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, was commissioned on 1st July, 1985 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy.

A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has had a long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years. Prior to taking over as VCNS, he had served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi's Career

Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has served in a variety of Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He has commanded INS 'Vinash', 'Kirch' and 'Trishul'.

He has also held various important operational and staff appointments which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director Naval Plans at New Delhi. As Rear Admiral, he served as Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. He also served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Chief of Personnel in NHQs.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Rewa and NDA Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi has undergone courses at the DSSC Wellington, Naval War College, Goa and Naval War College USA.