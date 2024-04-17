 Indian Navy's Elite MARCOS Seize 940 Kg Of Narcotics In Arabian Sea Operation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndian Navy's Elite MARCOS Seize 940 Kg Of Narcotics In Arabian Sea Operation

Indian Navy's Elite MARCOS Seize 940 Kg Of Narcotics In Arabian Sea Operation

The commandos were deployed on warship INS Talwar operating in support of the Canadian-led CTF 150.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy seized 940 kg of narcotics from an Arabian Dhow while patrolling the Arabian Sea as a member of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a 42-nation naval partnership. The commandos were deployed on warship INS Talwar operating in support of the Canadian-led CTF 150.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Indian Navy Hands Over 9 Somali Pirate To Yellow Gate Police Station
article-image

The MARCOS intercepted the dhow, which was moving in a suspicious manner, in the western Arabian Sea, and seized 453 kg of methamphetamines, 416 kg of hash and 71 kg of heroin. The action was part of Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda, which aimed at countering the use of high seas by terrorist and criminal organisations for smuggling operations in the western Indian Ocean region.

FPJ

The Royal Canadian Navy commander of CTF150, Captain Colin Matthews, commended the Indian Navy for seizure of 940 kg of narcotics. "This seizure, the fourth of this Focused Operation, demonstrates the effectiveness and professionalism of CMF and of the Indian Navy in deterring and disrupting criminal and terrorist activities at sea," he said.

Read Also
Indian Navy Foils Pirate Attack, Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al Kambar 786' In Arabian...
article-image

The Indian Navy had joined CMF in November 2023 and is deployed with one of the five combined task forces CTF 150 to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Viral Video: Man Dupes ATM Customers Of Huge Amount Under Pretext Of Offering Help, Arrested

Thane Viral Video: Man Dupes ATM Customers Of Huge Amount Under Pretext Of Offering Help, Arrested

Salman Khan House Firing: Security Lapses Raise Concerns

Salman Khan House Firing: Security Lapses Raise Concerns

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Udayanraje Bhosale Confident Of Landslide Win In Satara

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Udayanraje Bhosale Confident Of Landslide Win In Satara

Our 'Flaming Torch' Will Reduce Regime To Ashes: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Promotes...

Our 'Flaming Torch' Will Reduce Regime To Ashes: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Promotes...

Indian Navy's Elite MARCOS Seize 940 Kg Of Narcotics In Arabian Sea Operation

Indian Navy's Elite MARCOS Seize 940 Kg Of Narcotics In Arabian Sea Operation