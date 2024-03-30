Indian Navy Foils Pirate Attack, Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al Kambar 786' In Arabian Sea

An Iranian Fishing Vessel was intercepted by the Indian Navy warships deployed on anti piracy mission patrol late Friday night to thwart pirate attack.

The Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al Kambar 786' was hijacked on Thursday night approximately 90 Nautical Miles South West of Socotra by nine armed pirates.

Based on inputs of potential pirates attack, Indian Navy diverted two warships deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

“The hijacked fishing vessel has been intercepted and operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy to rescue the vessel and its crew,” confirmed Indian Navy spokesperson.