Indian Navy Announces 300 Positions ; Check Eligibility Criteria, Salary

The Indian Navy has announced the opening of 300 apprenticeship positions; the application period for these positions began today, April 23. The candidates must click to indiannavy.nic.in, the Indian Navy's official website. By May 10, interested candidates can apply for the aforementioned positions.

There are 50 vacancies available for the position of Fitter, 35 positions for Mechanic Electronics, 26 positions for Mechanic, 18 positions for Shipwrights, 15 for Welders and 13 for Machinists. There are also 13 positions available for Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance, 13 for Pipefitters, 9 for painters, 7 for Instrument Mechanics, 3 posts for Sheet metal workers, tailors and pattern makers respectively. There is also one position available for the post of Foundryman.

A written exam must be passed by the candidates, and those who pass will be put on a shortlist for the interview phase. The last stage of the selection procedure will be the interview.

Salary

The chosen applicants would receive a monthly stipend of between Rs. 7700 and Rs. 8050.

Eligibility Criteria



Applications for these positions will be accepted from applicants who have qualified for grades 8 and 10. Additionally, selection into the Indian Navy is contingent upon meeting a certain degree of mathematical skill. Candidates without proficiency in mathematics, regardless of level, cannot take the Indian Navy examination after earning an undergraduate degree. To enlist in the Indian army, students must take mathematics and physics.



For these positions, you must be at least 14 years old to apply, and you can only be as old as 18 years old. To be eligible for positions in trades other than those offered by Industrial Training Institutes, candidates must have completed class VIII. Applicants who wish to work at the Department of Forgers and Heat Treaters must have completed their class 10th exam.



The candidate's height and weight requirements in the physical requirements section state that they must both be at least 150 cm and 45 kg, respectively. After enlargement, the candidate's chest shouldn't measure any less than 5 cm. The eye vision rate should also range from 6/6 to 6/9.