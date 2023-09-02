Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH) | TikTok

India landed on the moon this August with its successful lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-3' and received praises from across the globe. Reactions from Pakistani media hailing the efforts of India and the space mission also surfaced online, however, here's a spoof video from the neighbouring country that has recently gone viral.

Footage shared on X with the caption "Pakistanis are also going to the moon" has caught the attention of netizens who have found it to be hilarious and something one can't miss watching. Throwing light on what the video is really about, it shows edited scenes capturing people allegedly from Pakistan making it to the moon, at least virtually. "Oh, finally mein chaand pe pahuch gaya," says the man after he virtually lands on the moon's surface and expresses his excitement.

Pakistanis are also going to the moon 😭 pic.twitter.com/QLW8WWkPh3 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 31, 2023

Video attracts more than 20K views; netizens react

The clip was originally created and shared by a TikToker identified as Nadeem. The edits were appreciated by netizens who made the video go viral. Several people shared it across various social media platforms. After being shared on X by a user named Taimoor Zaman, it attracted thousands of views within 24 hours. "...the graphics are on point," read a reply to the video.

