 Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTrending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)

Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)

Throwing light on what the video is really about, it shows edited scenes capturing people allegedly from Pakistan making it to the moon, at least virtually.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH) | TikTok

India landed on the moon this August with its successful lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-3' and received praises from across the globe. Reactions from Pakistani media hailing the efforts of India and the space mission also surfaced online, however, here's a spoof video from the neighbouring country that has recently gone viral.

Footage shared on X with the caption "Pakistanis are also going to the moon" has caught the attention of netizens who have found it to be hilarious and something one can't miss watching. Throwing light on what the video is really about, it shows edited scenes capturing people allegedly from Pakistan making it to the moon, at least virtually. "Oh, finally mein chaand pe pahuch gaya," says the man after he virtually lands on the moon's surface and expresses his excitement.

(Warning: Abusive language) Take a look at the video below

Read Also
'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts...
article-image

Video attracts more than 20K views; netizens react

The clip was originally created and shared by a TikToker identified as Nadeem. The edits were appreciated by netizens who made the video go viral. Several people shared it across various social media platforms. After being shared on X by a user named Taimoor Zaman, it attracted thousands of views within 24 hours. "...the graphics are on point," read a reply to the video.

Check replies

Read Also
Chandrayaan-3: Pakistan Media Gives 'Front-Page' Coverage To India's Moon Landing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)

Trending News: Video Showing 'Pakistanis Going To Moon' Goes Viral, But There's A Catch (WATCH)

UP News: YouTuber 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' Assaulted By Goons In Fatehgarh; Live Video Of Fight...

UP News: YouTuber 'Farrukhabadi Golden Boy' Assaulted By Goons In Fatehgarh; Live Video Of Fight...

WATCH: Viral Video Of A Horse Looking At Mirror Has Made Netizens Laugh & Also Say 'Aww So Cute'

WATCH: Viral Video Of A Horse Looking At Mirror Has Made Netizens Laugh & Also Say 'Aww So Cute'

UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV...

UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV...

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral

Watch: ISRO Chief S Somanath Receives Grand Welcome From IndiGo Cabin Crew, Video Goes Viral