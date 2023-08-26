 'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts To India's Landing On Moon (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts To India's Landing On Moon (WATCH)

'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts To India's Landing On Moon (WATCH)

India has reached on the moon. And, we are still stuck in internal fights and difficulties. We need to really broaden," the channel adds during the telecast.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image

A video of a Pakistani news media channel reporting Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on live television and praising India's successful effort in becoming one of the only countries to make it to the moon has surfaced online. As the historic space mission made India proud, the neighbouring nation openly lauded India's milestone achievement.

Praises for India

"Talking of India being on chaand... kya visual tha, hume yaha baite hue khushi ho rahi hai (what a sight, we are happy witnessing it right from sitting here in the studio)," said news anchors (identified as Huma Amir Shah & Abdullah Sultan) on Geo News, a Pakistani TV channel.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Brawl breaks out between PTI, PPP supporters at hotel event in Pakistan; watch video
article-image

"India chaand pe pahuch gaya, hum apne hi ladayion mein pade huye hai (India has reached on the moon. And, we are still stuck in internal fights and difficulties) We need to really broaden up," the channel adds during the telecast. The comment was made reflecting on the crisis situation in Pakistan.

"Pakistan must compete with India in progressive way"

Huma and Abdullah provided details about Chandrayaan-3 and its soft landing on the moon's south pole that took place on August 23.

They also pointed out that while India has inked its name on the moon, Pakistan which is a country that often names kids as "Chaand," must not be stuck at just that but achieve greater heights. The journalist duo suggested that if the two nations - India and Pakistan - were to compete in a healthy and progressive way instead of terror strikes and violence, "these (space missions) are the avenues were the countries must give a fight to each other."

Concluding the news report, Huma called India's lunar mission "Absolutely wonderful."

Read Also
WATCH: Not Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani man says, 'Hume India ka PM Narendra Modi chahiye'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts...

'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts...

International Bat Night: 5 Mind-Blowing Facts About The Mammal That You Must Know

International Bat Night: 5 Mind-Blowing Facts About The Mammal That You Must Know

IndiGo Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3 Landing Update To Passengers, Their Reaction Goes Viral (WATCH)

IndiGo Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3 Landing Update To Passengers, Their Reaction Goes Viral (WATCH)

'Reynolds 045 Ball Pen Will No Longer Be Available,' Says Viral Post; Brand Reacts After Netizens...

'Reynolds 045 Ball Pen Will No Longer Be Available,' Says Viral Post; Brand Reacts After Netizens...

Gurugram Viral Video: Jyoti Dalal, Woman Who Refused Paying Cab Driver After Ride, Now Dupes Beauty...

Gurugram Viral Video: Jyoti Dalal, Woman Who Refused Paying Cab Driver After Ride, Now Dupes Beauty...