'India Chaand Pe Pahuch Gaya, Hum Apne Hi Ladayion Mein Pade Huye Hai: Pakistani TV Channel Reacts To India's Landing On Moon (WATCH)

A video of a Pakistani news media channel reporting Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on live television and praising India's successful effort in becoming one of the only countries to make it to the moon has surfaced online. As the historic space mission made India proud, the neighbouring nation openly lauded India's milestone achievement.

"Talking of India being on chaand... kya visual tha, hume yaha baite hue khushi ho rahi hai (what a sight, we are happy witnessing it right from sitting here in the studio)," said news anchors (identified as Huma Amir Shah & Abdullah Sultan) on Geo News, a Pakistani TV channel.

"India chaand pe pahuch gaya, hum apne hi ladayion mein pade huye hai (India has reached on the moon. And, we are still stuck in internal fights and difficulties) We need to really broaden up," the channel adds during the telecast. The comment was made reflecting on the crisis situation in Pakistan.

Huma and Abdullah provided details about Chandrayaan-3 and its soft landing on the moon's south pole that took place on August 23.

They also pointed out that while India has inked its name on the moon, Pakistan which is a country that often names kids as "Chaand," must not be stuck at just that but achieve greater heights. The journalist duo suggested that if the two nations - India and Pakistan - were to compete in a healthy and progressive way instead of terror strikes and violence, "these (space missions) are the avenues were the countries must give a fight to each other."

Concluding the news report, Huma called India's lunar mission "Absolutely wonderful."

