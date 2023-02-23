WATCH: Not Imran Khan or Nawaz Sharif, Pakistani man says, 'Hume India ka PM Narendra Modi chahiye' in viral video

A video of a Pakistani guy expressing his desire to see Indian Prime Minister Modi serve as that country's leader rather than Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, or Bhutto has gone viral on social media.

The viral clip is originally from an episode of Youtuber Sana Amjad's video that was posted three days ago, on February 20.

The video clip was later shared on Twitter by Manish Shukla.

In the viral video, a Pakistani man laments how the country's leaders have failed him and the country's people. And how partition has harmed both India and Pakistan, despite the fact that India has progressed while Pakistan has not. He also stated that if the two countries were not divided, Pakistanis would be able to buy tomatoes for Rs 20 and petrol for Rs 150.

And at the end, he finished with his most controversial statement, " We don't want Nawaz Sharif, we don't want Imran Khan, we don't want Benazir, hume India ka PM chahiye."

Only Indian PM Modi can save us. How Pakistan awam loosing trust on their leaders.



"We don't want Nawaj Sharif ,We don't want Imran, We don't want Benzir, Hame India ka PM Chaiye"#Pakistan #NarendraModi #PakistanEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/JEpq7yXgO3 — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) February 23, 2023