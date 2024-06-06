Tragic! Young Woman Hit On Head By Train Engine While Taking Selfie In Mexico, Dies; VIDEO Surfaces

Young Woman Hit On Head By Train Engine While Taking Selfie In Mexico, Dies | X

Mexico: In a tragic incident, a young woman lost her life after she was hit on her head by a moving train while taking a selfie in Mexico's Hidalgo. The woman died on the spot after being hit on the head by the train. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is making rounds on social media. The video shows a huge crowd near the railway track to witness the passage of the train, and the woman was among them.

The train involved in the incident is a steam locomotive that travels from Canada to Mexico City, attracting many locals. The crowd gathered in Hidalgo to get a glimpse of the steam locomotive Empress 2816 as it passed through Nopala de Villagrán in Hidalgo. The woman, identified as Dulce Alondra (28), was among the spectators. She took out her mobile phone to take a selfie with the moving train.

The woman knelled down and waited for the train to come closer to take the selfie. However, she did not realise that she was dangerously close to the train. By the time she noticed, the train had closed in on her, and the front part of the engine hit her head. She fell to the ground and was unresponsive. The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports indicate that the woman who lost her life in the incident was a teacher and had a young child. She received a severe blow to her head, causing a traumatic brain injury, and she died on the spot.

The woman was accompanied by her child when the incident occurred. Many people have suffered serious injuries and even lost their lives while taking selfies and making videos for social media accounts. People are risking their lives for a few likes and comments on social media.