What Is Viral Project Pan Trend? The 'No Buy Or Low Buy' New Year 2026 Challenge That Every Make-Up Lover Plans On Taking

As the new year inspires fresh starts and better habits, many people are also rethinking how they shop, especially when it comes to beauty products. A growing trend on TikTok and other social platforms, known as Project Pan, is encouraging makeup lovers to slow down, declutter their collections, and fully use what they already own before buying anything new.

What is Project Pan?

Project Pan is a popular movement within the beauty community that focuses on finishing makeup and skincare products instead of constantly purchasing new ones. The term comes from the idea of “hitting pan,” which happens when you use an eyeshadow, blush, or powder completely and the metal base becomes visible. It’s a small but satisfying milestone that shows real product usage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rather than chasing new launches, Project Pan participants set personal goals to use their existing items consistently. These goals can be monthly, seasonal, or year-long, depending on individual preferences and routines.

Why project pan is gaining popularity

With rising awareness around overconsumption, waste, and mindful spending, Project Pan fits perfectly into modern minimalism trends. Beauty enthusiasts are realising how long makeup actually lasts and how much money can be saved by avoiding impulse purchases.

Many people pair Project Pan with a “no-buy” or “low-buy” challenge. A no-buy means purchasing nothing new for a set period, while a low-buy allows replacements only when a product is completely finished. This approach helps curb unnecessary spending while still meeting essential needs.

How to start Project Pan

Getting started with Project Pan doesn’t require strict rules. The simplest step is organising your makeup so frequently used products are easy to reach. Some people focus on one eyeshadow palette at a time, while others rotate products to keep things interesting.

Tracking progress can also be motivating. Many creators document their usage through photos, journals, or spreadsheets that list product names, costs, and completion dates. Keeping empty containers until year-end offers a powerful visual reminder of progress made.

The purpose behind the trend

At its core, Project Pan promotes intentional beauty habits. It encourages people to appreciate what they already own, reduce waste, and feel accomplished by finishing products fully. Beyond makeup, the trend reflects a larger shift toward conscious consumption, making it a meaningful and sustainable way to refresh your beauty routine in the new year.