 'Not Everyone Is Lucky': Influencer Shows Man Sitting Alone In Balcony On New Year's Eve; Says, 'Never Take Your People For Granted'
An influencer’s viral New Year’s Eve video sparked reflection on loneliness and human connection. After sharing a personal birthday experience spent unexpectedly alone, he realised how important friends and family are. The clip isn’t about judging solitude, but reminding people not to take loved ones for granted, as meaningful relationships truly define life’s moments

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
article-image

An influencer’s New Year’s Eve video has gone viral with 9.5M views, but not for the usual reasons of parties, fireworks, or luxury celebrations. Instead, it captured something far more subtle, and deeply relatable. The clip begins with the influencer celebrating NYE inside his home with friends, laughter echoing through the room. Moments later, the camera shifts to a balcony view, zooming in on a neighbouring building where a man is seen sitting alone, holding a glass, quietly welcoming the new year by himself. What followed wasn’t judgment, it was reflection.

A personal realisation shared online

In his caption, the influencer shared a deeply personal story that resonated with thousands. He clarified that he wasn’t criticising anyone who chooses solitude, especially on occasions like New Year’s Eve. In fact, he admitted he once romanticised isolation himself. The idea of being alone used to feel “cool,” peaceful, and even liberating.

That belief changed on his birthday, June 1, 2025. With his friends out of town, he felt excited about spending his birthday alone for the first time. Midnight came, birthday calls trickled in between 11:50 PM and 12:20 AM, and then the silence hit. What was supposed to feel calm suddenly felt heavy. In that quiet moment, unexpected emotions surfaced, making him realise how irreplaceable human presence truly is.

The video was never about one man

The influencer explained that the viral clip wasn’t really about the man sitting alone with a drink. Perhaps the stranger had already celebrated with family and stepped out for a moment of solitude. Or maybe he genuinely preferred being alone. The point wasn’t to assume, it was to reflect.

The video became a mirror, reminding viewers how often people take friends and family for granted, only recognising their value in moments of absence.

Why this video resonated so widely

Experts and mental health advocates have long highlighted how social connection plays a vital role in emotional well-being. According to multiple studies, strong relationships are linked to lower stress levels, better mental health, and even longer life expectancy. In a world increasingly driven by digital interactions, genuine human presence is becoming rarer, and more valuable.

