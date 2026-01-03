'Sabki Patniyan Hoti Hai, Mujhe Bhi Chahiye': UP Man Climbs 30-Foot Water Tank In Desire For Second Wife - Watch Viral Video

A dramatic scene unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Thursday when a young man climbed a 30-foot-high water tank and threatened to jump unless his demand was met, he wanted a second wife.

The incident took place at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) campus in Islamnagar, leaving villagers shocked and triggering panic in the area.

“Everyone Has a Wife, I Want One Too”

Standing atop the water tank, the man, identified as Har Prasad Maurya, shouted repeatedly, “Sir, I have been wearing the same dirty clothes for ten days. Who will wash them? Everyone has wives, so I want one too. My first wife has already left me. If you don’t get me a second wife, I will give up my life.”

For nearly half an hour, Har Prasad continued shouting and threatening to jump, drawing a large crowd that struggled to understand what was happening.

Chaos at the health centre

At first, people were confused by the commotion. Soon, it became clear that the man was demanding marriage while standing dangerously high above the ground. As reported by Jagran, inside the PHC, Dr. Kusum Jain, who was attending to patients, was informed about the situation.

Sensing the seriousness of the matter, she immediately alerted the local police outpost.

Police step in after 30 minutes ofpersuasion

Police arrived swiftly and began a long session of counselling and persuasion. After nearly 30 minutes of effort, officers managed to calm Har Prasad and safely bring him down from the tank.

He was taken to the hospital in the presence of his family for a medical examination and later handed over to them.

Family reveals mental health struggles

Har Prasad’s parents, Munna Lal Maurya and Ram Pyari, told the police that their son is mentally unwell and had been undergoing treatment in Bareilly.

They revealed that Har Prasad was married around eight years ago, but his wife left him six years ago. The couple has a six-year-old son, who currently lives with Har Prasad.

Har Prasad had recently returned from Jalandhar, where he worked as a daily wage labourer. Police advised the family to keep a close watch on him and ensure regular medical care so that such incidents do not happen again.