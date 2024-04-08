Revenge Killing Shocks Hyderabad: Killers Post Selfie Video Of Bloody Hands & Knife On Instagram After Stabbing Murder Accused To Death

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old murder accused was stabbed to death by the friends of the person he had allegedly killed.

The accused, Tejas, was released two months ago for killing a man named Tarun.

In the early hours of Monday, Tarun's friends came armed with knives and stabbed Tejas to death. As per reports, Tejas was alone on Sunday night drinking alcohol with his friends when at around 3:30 am the trio came on two-wheelers and murdered Tejas near Bathulamma Ghat.

What is more shocking is, that after the murder, the accused identified as Shivappa, Sameer and one more took a selfie video celebrating the murder of Tajas and posted it on Instagram stating that they had fulfilled their pledge by killing Tarun's murderer. In the video, the trio can be seen moving to the tunes of songs and flashing their bloody hands and knives.

Disclaimer: Strong visuals below, viewer discretion is advised

GRUESOME!



Hyderabad: Sameer and Shivappa k¡lled Siddhu 'to avenge' the mʉrder of Tarun Roy last year.



After murdering Siddhu, they posted Reels of bløødy hands with weapons on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/u5Wr04TgOY — Treeni (@TheTreeni) April 8, 2024

Speaking about the case, the police said that it was a revenge murder and the victim was an accused in a murder case in Hyderabad's S R Nagar. The police further informed that the three accused who killed Teajs have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.