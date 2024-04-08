Death Stare! Nagpur Man Stabbed Fatally For Staring At Woman Smoking At Paan Shop; 3 Held

Disclaimer: Representational image. Smoking is injurious to health |

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has rocked the local community in Nagpur, a 24-year-old woman, along with two of her companions, was arrested for the alleged murder of a 28-year-old man, according to a report in the Times Of India. The victim, identified as Ranjit Rathod, a father of four daughters, was murdered late Saturday night on Manewada Cement Road in Nagpur. The altercation, captured on local CCTV, started from an incident at a pan shop where Rathod's actions allegedly provoked the suspects.

Conflict Arose After Victim Recorded Video Of Accused Woman

According to the news report citing police accounts, the conflict arose when the accused Jayashree Pandhare felt offended by Rathod's purported continual stare while she was smoking at a paan shop. Rathod had reportedly recorded a video of Jayashree blowing smoke towards him and hurling verbal abuse, which further escalated into a heated exchange between them.

Enraged with the feud, Jayashree called her friends, Akash Raut and Jeetu Jadhav, to confront Rathod, who eventually left the scene for home. However, the assailants intercepted him at Mahalaxmi Nagar, where the situation quickly turned violent, resulting in Rathod being fatally stabbed.

CCTV Footage Captures Accused Woman Stabbing Victim Repeatedly

CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows Jayashree repeatedly stabbing Rathod with a knife before fleeing the scene with her accomplices to Dattawadi and later to Mohopa in Kalmeshwar. Senior inspector Kailash Deshmane, while speaking to TOI, confirmed the arrest of Jayashree, her friends Savita and Akash, adding that the investigation is ongoing. Evidence from Rathod's phone and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised to build the case.

During the search in Dattawadi, police uncovered various objectionable materials, including drug-related photographs on the phone of one of the accused. A retired government employee, who witnessed the incident, highlighted the prevalence of paan shops there attracting late-night customers, often comprising antisocial elements.