'Jealousy At Peak': Man Shares Video Of His Car Aggressively Vandalized From All Sides; Netizens Condemn Act

A viral video showing a car vandalised beyond recognition has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with many calling it a disturbing reflection of rising intolerance and misplaced rage.

The video, now widely shared across platforms, shows a car covered in deep scratches on all sides. The damage appears deliberate, ruling out the possibility of an accident or minor scuffle. The distressed owner captioned the clip, “When jealousy turns into damage,” suggesting that envy may have driven the act.

The visuals quickly caught attention, leaving viewers shocked by the extent of destruction. Many users described the incident as unsettling, pointing out that the scratches seemed intentional and time-consuming, indicating a clear intent to harm rather than a momentary lapse.

Netizens condemn ‘Rage and Jealousy’

As the video gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with anger and concern. Several netizens condemned the act, calling it an example of declining civic sense.

One user wrote, “This isn’t only jealousy, this is zero civic sense also. Instead of fixing mindset some people choose this kind of ghatiya harkat. Until respect for public and private property comes, cities won't improve no matter how many laws we make.”

Another commented bluntly, “Jealous people can do anything to harm. Anything.”

Many users demanded strong action against such behaviour, arguing that leniency only encourages repeat offences. An X user suggested harsh penalties, saying, “Such people should be fined so heavy that they should remember the punishment till next generation.”

A larger issue than just one car

Beyond the damaged vehicle, the video has sparked a broader conversation about intolerance, emotional immaturity, and lack of respect for others’ property. Several users noted that such incidents are no longer rare, especially in urban spaces where competition and comparison dominate daily life.

The viral video may fade, but the questions it raises about mindset, jealousy, and public behaviour remain louder than ever.