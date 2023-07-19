Tragic Accident Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Student in Mangaluru; Visuals Surface | Twitter Video Screengrab

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident emerging from Mangaluru, a 21-year-old biker was killed after his vehicle collided with a divider on Wednesday while he was on his way to college. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Nashath, a resident of Uppala. Nashath was an engineering college student. The bike reportedly skidded and hit the divider, resulting in multiple head injuries that caused his death on the spot.

CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The video reveals the impact of the accident. The biker appears to be traveling at a high speed when he loses balance and collides with the divider. The intensity of the crash is such that the helmet comes off, and the student is airborne for several seconds before hitting the ground. His bike lands several meters ahead of him and is dragged for a considerable distance. A man crossing the road to get to the other side of the lane changes direction due to the collision, and the deceased man's helmet can be seen lying in front of this two-wheeler rider.

(Disturbing visuals)

