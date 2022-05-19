Tomato price hike triggers meme fest on Twitter

Tomatoes have joined the race of skyrocketing prices, similar to onions and lemons, in many parts of the country. The sudden increase in the amount for the vegetable is believed to have occurred due to Cyclone Asani with it now becoming Rs 80-100 per Kg.

Soon after the price hike was announced, netizens began flooding social media with memes and funny texts. Take a look at some tweets, right here:

In the last few days the price of tomatoes had tripled in Mumbai with respect to both retail and wholesale. Currently, it is retailing at Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in the city while the average buying price at the APMC for premium quality produce is Rs 45 per kg.

In November last year, the retail price had touched Rs 100 per kg in many parts of the city.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 04:46 PM IST