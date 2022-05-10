Mumbai: Tomato prices touch Rs 60 per kg again in retail following dip in supply

With the dip in the supply, the price of tomatoes has seen a sharp rise in the last 10 days. Traders in the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) say that there will be no respite for buyers in days to come as farmers start planting fresh seeds before the monsoon.

In the last 10 days, the price of tomatoes has tripled in both retail and wholesale. At present, the retail price of tomatoes has touched Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg while the average buying price of tomatoes at APMC is Rs 45 per kg for premium quality.

According to traders at APMC, there is a trend that farmers remove old plants before the monsoon and start fresh planting for a better yield. “Every year, during this period, there is a dip in supply and price starts increasing. Since the fresh crop will take time and the market will have a little amount of the commodity, there will be a price rise,” said Baban Pingle, a trader at APMC Vashi.

At present, around 15 to 17 vehicles, mostly tempos loaded with tomatoes are arriving in the market which is around 25 percent less than the normal supply. As per the data shared by the APMC administration, on May 1, the market had received around 220 tonnes of tomatoes which have come down to around 155 tonnes, a dip of around 25 to 30 percent in supply. The Vashi APMC supplies essential commodities including vegetables to the MMR region. Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai, needs around 250 tons of tomatoes every day, and the majority of the demand is met from Nashik and Satara.

In November last year, the retail price of one of the important ingredients of the kitchen had touched Rs 100 per kg in many parts of the city.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:46 PM IST