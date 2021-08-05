Tokyo Olympics 2020: India creates history with bronze in men's hockey; netizens thank #MenInBlue for making us proud

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Determined to clinch a medal, the Indians made one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the game, fighting back from a two-goal deficit to turn the match in their favour.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics.

The moment has left not only the Indian hockey team but people across the country teary-eyed. Social media is flooded with posts cheering India's #MeninBlue, thanking them for making the country proud.

Here's how India is celebrating the win. Have a look.