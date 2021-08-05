'Historic!': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others hail Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win at Tokyo Olympics

Hailing Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.
With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially the youth, PM Modi said, adding that India is proud of its hockey team.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."
Similarly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement. "Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
"Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience and determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," President Kovind said in a tweet.
Congratulating Team India, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "Congratulations #TeamIndia. A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men's Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud."
The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
"After 41 years wait..! A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, the long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. India is in a complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India," tweeted Kirem Rijiju.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on the historic win. "What an incredible game! Another medal for team India. So happy for our men’s hockey team. Well done!"
Even, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. "Boys, you've done it! We can't keep calm," tweeted Anurag Thakur.
Eight-time former gold-winners India, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.
(With inputs from Agencies)
