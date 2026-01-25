 'Most Beautiful Visual': Vande Bharat Passes Through Snow-Covered Landscapes Of Himalayas In Kashmir; Stunning Videos Go Viral
A video of a Vande Bharat Express gliding through snow-covered Himalayan peaks in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral online. Shared by Banihal MLA Sajjad Shaheen, the clip shows the train moving smoothly through thick snow, capturing public attention for its striking visuals and the rare sight of rail travel continuing amid harsh winter conditions

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
A breathtaking video of a Vande Bharat Express moving smoothly through snow-laden Himalayan mountains has taken social media by storm. The clip was shared by Banihal MLA Sajjad Shaheen and has since drawn widespread attention for its striking visuals and larger message of progress in extreme terrain.

The videos shows the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train gliding across a landscape wrapped in thick snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. Snow-covered tracks, frozen slopes and towering peaks form the backdrop, highlighting how rail services are now operating in conditions that once brought connectivity to a halt during peak winter.

Kashmir’s historic rail connectivity milestone

Rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India became a reality in 2023, ending decades of dependence on fragile road links. The completion of key stretches of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project marked a turning point for the Valley, which often faced isolation when highways shut due to snowfall and landslides.

Chenab bridge

One of the most iconic elements of this rail network is the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Standing 359 metres above the Chenab River, the bridge has been designed to withstand earthquakes, strong winds and extreme cold, making it one of Indian Railways’ most ambitious infrastructure achievements.

Netizens react

The viral visuals come as Jammu and Kashmir experiences a severe cold wave, with fresh snowfall across higher altitudes and temperatures plunging well below freezing. Despite snow-covered tunnels and tracks, railway authorities say advanced safety systems, modern rolling stock and regular snow-clearing operations are helping maintain train services even during harsh winter conditions.

Netizens found the views mesmarising. One user said, "Why spend lakhs to visit Switzerland when you can enjoy such breathtaking snow-clad train journeys in India itself?"

Another user reposted the video and said, "Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat runs through fresh snowfall, moving on snow-covered tracks and landscapes. Built for extreme cold with advanced heating, snow-clearing and visibility systems. Cuts travel time to ~3 hours, ensuring year-round rail connectivity even during harsh weather."

