TikTok video of Aamir Khan's co-star selling vegetables goes viral

A TikTok video that is going viral on Twitter shows Aamir Khan's 'Ghulam' co-star Javed Hyder selling vegetables on the street. Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, the actor who's starred in films like 'Baabarr' and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju', resorted to becoming a vegetable vendor to make ends meet.

Sharing the video on Twitter, actress Dolly Bindra wrote, "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder."

"Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie 'Baabarr' (2009), and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju' (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film 'Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi'", she added.

In another tweet, Dolly wrote, "No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19"

In the video, Javed Hyder is seen lip-syncing to the iconic song 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai'.

Watch the video here: