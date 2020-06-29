TikTok video of Aamir Khan's co-star selling vegetables goes viral

A TikTok video that is going viral on Twitter shows Aamir Khan's 'Ghulam' co-star Javed Hyder selling vegetables on the street. Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, the actor who's starred in films like 'Baabarr' and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju', resorted to becoming a vegetable vendor to make ends meet.
Sharing the video on Twitter, actress Dolly Bindra wrote, "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder."
"Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie 'Baabarr' (2009), and TV series 'Jeannie Aur Juju' (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film 'Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi'", she added.
In another tweet, Dolly wrote, "No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19"
In the video, Javed Hyder is seen lip-syncing to the iconic song 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai'.
Watch the video here:
Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Tym can change everything.. He is doing gud nd setting an example tht never lose hope n ths lyf. Do what ever u can do for ur family to make them happy..well done sir."
"I respect... i appreciate his courage. He is a real man with real attitude towards the change in life and molding himself according according to the situation. May God bless him. He is a live example for everyone. Specially for those who lost their hope in life. Respect.. Respect," wrote another user.
Lauding the actor, a user commented, "Zinda dil insaan he is enjoying it shows that he isnt worried about his actor image instead accepted reality & feeding his family respect Javed sir."
Javed Hyder has his own TikTok account where he shares videos of himself. The actor, who's quite popular on the lip-syncing app, has has over 97.7 k followers.
