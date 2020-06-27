Twitter in shock after picture of 'human-sized' bat goes viral

Meanwhile, the "human-sized" bat hanging from the ceiling left the netizens shocked. Later, the Twitter user apologized for using the word "human-sized" in his tweet as the wingspan of the bat is 5.58 and not its height.

"Let me clear things up for a bit

1. It's a 6 year-old human-sized or like about that of a small dog (check the replies)

2. 5.58 is the wingspan, not it's height

3. I apologise for using "human-sized." It was how it was referred to me for a very long time and I believed it," he wrote.

"Because I saw pictures of them being that big (there are pictures in the replies)

4. It's endangered

5. This pic in the tweet above this one is already old

6. The purpose of this tweet was to share stuff about what I thought I knew. I'm reading the replies and I'm educating," he added.