 TikTok User Vows To Never Play Secret Santa Ever Again After Receiving THIS Gift For Christmas 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTikTok User Vows To Never Play Secret Santa Ever Again After Receiving THIS Gift For Christmas 2023

TikTok User Vows To Never Play Secret Santa Ever Again After Receiving THIS Gift For Christmas 2023

We'll call you lucky if you unwrapped the gift to find something cool and interesting because this season hasn't been a great gifting period for many

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
TikToker Says No To Secret Santa; Here's Why |

We hope you had a merry Christmas this year and were gifted with some amazing presents. In case you played the Secret Santa game with friends and colleagues, here's something you'll find relatable. We'll call you lucky if you unwrapped the festival gift to find something cool and interesting for you, however, there have been several instances on social media where people have expressed their rant over their Secret Santa gifts.

After a video of an Instagram influencer named Nilraj expressing how he received mugs over mugs as gifts this festival season, a TikTok user vowed on the social media platform that he would never play the game again after being left disappointed with what he received this year.

Narrating his ordeal on TikTok, a user named 'Star Hollywood' captioned his reel to read: "Never again. Christmas secret Santa is cancelled." His words were followed by an anger emoji.

We know that you're curious to know what he received from his Secret Santa. With no delay, we'll spill the beans. "She hands me my gift, I open it up and this is what I have," he said while showing a little box filled with chocolates. This reportedly came a while after learning that the person who had him hadn’t shown up to work the day when others exchanged gifts. Yes, he was made to wait for another day to receive his gift which turned out to be a chocolate box - something not much of his interest.

First, the delay and then the unpleasing gift made the man release a video on social media claiming that he would never participate in the game in the future.

Read Also
Hey, Secret Santa, Watch This Viral Video If You Gave Mugs As Christmas Gifts
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TikTok User Vows To Never Play Secret Santa Ever Again After Receiving THIS Gift For Christmas 2023

TikTok User Vows To Never Play Secret Santa Ever Again After Receiving THIS Gift For Christmas 2023

Hawaii: Husband Shoots 33-Year-Old Instagram Influencer In Front Of Daughter; Police Investigation...

Hawaii: Husband Shoots 33-Year-Old Instagram Influencer In Front Of Daughter; Police Investigation...

UP: Sunbathing Or Sleeping? Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Tiger Resting On Gurdwara Wall In...

UP: Sunbathing Or Sleeping? Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Tiger Resting On Gurdwara Wall In...

VIDEO: Challan Issued After Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal...

VIDEO: Challan Issued After Tourist Drives Mahindra Thar SUV Through Chandra River To Beat Himachal...

7 Times Salman Khan Paved Way To Relatable Memes

7 Times Salman Khan Paved Way To Relatable Memes