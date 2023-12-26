TikTok User Vows To Never Play Secret Santa Ever Again After Receiving THIS Gift For Christmas 2023

TikToker Says No To Secret Santa; Here's Why |

We hope you had a merry Christmas this year and were gifted with some amazing presents. In case you played the Secret Santa game with friends and colleagues, here's something you'll find relatable. We'll call you lucky if you unwrapped the festival gift to find something cool and interesting for you, however, there have been several instances on social media where people have expressed their rant over their Secret Santa gifts.

After a video of an Instagram influencer named Nilraj expressing how he received mugs over mugs as gifts this festival season, a TikTok user vowed on the social media platform that he would never play the game again after being left disappointed with what he received this year.

Narrating his ordeal on TikTok, a user named 'Star Hollywood' captioned his reel to read: "Never again. Christmas secret Santa is cancelled." His words were followed by an anger emoji.

We know that you're curious to know what he received from his Secret Santa. With no delay, we'll spill the beans. "She hands me my gift, I open it up and this is what I have," he said while showing a little box filled with chocolates. This reportedly came a while after learning that the person who had him hadn’t shown up to work the day when others exchanged gifts. Yes, he was made to wait for another day to receive his gift which turned out to be a chocolate box - something not much of his interest.

First, the delay and then the unpleasing gift made the man release a video on social media claiming that he would never participate in the game in the future.