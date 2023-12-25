Hey, Secret Santa, Watch This Viral Video If You Gave Mugs As Christmas Gifts |

What did you receive from your Secret Santa this Christmas? In case you whispered to reveal that you were gifted with a coffee or beer mug, this reel is just for you. An Instagram influencer expressed that mugs had become the most common gift this festival season with him having received a several mugs from his unknown Santas.

WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Abusive language)

Received mugs as Christmas gift?

In the video, Instagrammer Nilraj called mugs to have become the "official gifting material." He said that he received about 4-5 mugs this season from his Secret Santa and is clueless about how to put the many mugs to use. "Aisa gift maat do (Don't gift such things)," he said while considering the fact that some might not be creative enough to curate gifts. He expressed with disappointment that it was completely okay to not give anything but presenting someone with a mug was a no-no.

He got nostalgic and said that mugs have been in the gifting trend since childhood days. You might agree if you remind you of your prize at competitions and events. Did you receive cups and mugs to mark victory? Nilraj seemed frustrated with the idea of gifting mugs after receiving the object for years and years together. He put out a question to the Secret Santas and asked what makes them think mugs to be a good gifting option.

Video goes viral

"What's happening? I have received so many mugs as gifts in life that my gifting skills have almost faded and all I can now think of is... mugs," he said while making his rant in his Instagram reel. The content seemed relatable as netizens agreed with him in the comments section. "Sahi baat (True that)," read comments. Being posted a few hours ago (on December 24), the reel went viral by attracting over 37K views on Instagram.