'Thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse': Twitter reacts to China's bubonic plague warning

As the world is still grappling with the novel coronavirus, northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported. Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People's Daily Online reported. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. Meanwhile, twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to react to yet another bad news of the 'worst year ever'.

A user wrote, "corona, a new pandemic worthy version of the flu, and the bubonic plague... God's pissed."

Another tweeted, "2020 couldn’t get any worse... hold my beer: A case of bubonic plague is reported in northern China’s Inner Mongolia"

"#bubonicplague is trending... For f***s sake, 2020 really trying to wipe us out," wrote a user.

Here are the reactions: