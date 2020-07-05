'This week in caucasity': Texas woman poses for maternity shoot with 10k honeybees on baby bump

Maternity photos-shoots have sprung up as the new norm in the past couple of years. Photographers and to-be-parents go to unimaginable lengths to get some beautiful shots with unique themes. Recently, a woman from Boerne, Texas left internet baffled as she posed with 10,000 bees sitting on her pregnant belly. The pictures of the pregnancy shoot went viral on social and received hilarious reactions from netizens.
Originally shared on Facebook, Bethany Karulak-Baker's pictures showed her posing with thousands of honeybees around her baby bump. The mother-to-be is seen clad in a white bralette and a pair of trousers as she stands next to a box bee hive. The caption read: "Here are my maternity photos I promised to share. I wasn’t stung once. The queen is tethered to my belly inside of a cage. We just dumped the bees on me and they naturally began to beard. Don’t worry, this was approved by my doc. This is roughly 10k bees. Cheers, everyone!"
The bizarre bee-themed pregnancy shoot went viral on the internet and netizens took to Twitter to react to it. A user wrote, "Exactly!!! This is the most foolish, nonsensical shit I've ever seen for a pregnancy photo shoot."
Another tweeted, "I like that the bee pregnancy photo shoot is weird enough to rank without involving anything genuinely upsetting or offensive. No hot takes to be had. Just a shared sense of wtf to unite us. I want more of this energy on my timeline."
"I don’t get it. It’s total dumbassed shit and there’s no way a doctor said “Bees on your belly for a pregnancy photo shoot? Sure! That sounds totally safe," wrote a user.
Here are the Twitter reactions:
