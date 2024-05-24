THIS Video Proves The Statue Of Liberty Is In India

The Statue Of Liberty Is In India? | X Video

Punjab: What would you do if you wish to see Taj Mahal everyday? Either find a residence with the monumental view or bring home a miniature piece of the world wonder. However, that isn't what people of Punjab resorted to with The Statue of Liberty. They went all the way to construct a replica in their locality. While the original statue which is one of the 7 World Wonders is located in New York City, a huge replica of the structure exists on a building in Tarn Taran area of Punjab, India. A video of it being constructed is going viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Punjabis Enterprising Spirit and Never Say Die Attitude Amazes Me.



Sadda Desi Statue Of Liberty in #Punjab.

🇮🇳🫡#Sikhs pic.twitter.com/CohB2zCukI — Brigadier Hardeep Singh Sohi,Shaurya Chakra (R) (@Hardisohi) May 22, 2024

More Details

The video shows an under construction building placing the world famous statue's replica on its roof. Notably, Punjab is home to several such statues and structures which are built on the roof of water towers, homes, etc. It is especially seen in the rural areas of the state where villagers go creative with their terrace and hardly leave it empty. From statues of body builders and cruise ships, to those of alcohol bottles, buildings here would leave you amazed just like that one that suggests that the Statue of Liberty is in India.

Read Also Watch: Photographer captures stunning clip as lightning strikes Statue of Liberty

About The Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is a copper statue that is designed reflecting a colossal neoclassical architecture forms inspired by France. The tourist attraction which holds its name in the prestigious list of world wonders was reportedly designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and its metal framework was created by Gustave Eiffel, the French civil engineer who also built the Eiffel Tower.