Watch: Photographer captures stunning clip as lightning strikes Statue of Liberty

A severe storm has caused heavy rain and lightning flashes through the city of New York. Lightning almost struck at the city's Statue of Liberty, and a photographer captured a stunning, yet scary shot of the same.
Taking to Twitter, user Mikey Cee shared a video and wrote, "The best video I ever captured."
The video took the internet by a storm, and users are amazed with the stunning capture.
Check out the video below:
In the video, you can cloudy state around the Statue of Liberty. Then, lightning strikes behind the statue occur, with the loud thunderous sound. According to New York Post, the footage was filmed from a dock on Ellis Island.
The video has been viewed over 2.7 million times, with over 25,000 retweets and comments.
Check out some reactions below:
