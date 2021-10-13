'This too shall pass': #WeLoveYouSRK trends as fans extend their support to Sharukh Khan

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug case, fans have come forward to show their support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family in a variety of ways, one of which is through supportive hashtags on Twitter.

Ever since their eldest son Aryan was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug raid on October 3, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have been going through a difficult time.

The bail application of Aryan Khan, who was arrested on October 3, was also dismissed by a Mumbai court on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

Even celebrities have released statements from their behalf as an attempt to stand in solidarity with their co-star Sharukh Khan. The latest celebrity who has come forward to extend his support to SRK is music composer Vishal Dadlani. The musician took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA."

Fans have also proven that there's nothing that can stop them from standing up for their hero, when he isn't going through the best of times. Several hashtags have been trending over the past few days, out of which some were against Sharukh and Aryan. But majority of them, have been supportive towards the star family.

Have a look :

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 01:12 PM IST