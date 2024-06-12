This Kitten's Video On Viral 'Gajagamini' Walk Trend Is Must-Watch For Cat Lovers

Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' walk has set an Instagram trend on social media and there are thousands of reels showing people recreating Bibbojaan's impressive moves. Why should humans have all the fun? A kitten was seen vibing to the iconic moves from the series Heeramandi and coming out with its version of the trend.

The internet has found "Kittojaan," whose Gajagamini walk is a must-watch for every cat lover in house. Are you a cat person? Go, watch this video, which will add a smile to your face.

The cat featured the "latak matak" moves in the video. "Found Kittojaan from billamandi," read the video caption. It was posted on a cat-loving page. Instagram users were in love with the cat's dance-like walk. "She has more latak and jatak," said people in reply to the Kittojaan's reel.

The video is set on the sound track of the popular song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao'. It shows a cute cat vibing to the song and performing the stunning walk rendered originally by Aditi Rao Hydari, who played the character of 'Bibbojaan' in the Netflix drama 'Heeramandi'.

Notably, the elegant style of walking represents an elephant's regal walk, which comes with a sense of strength and confidence. It is often associated with femininity and said to be sensual in nature.