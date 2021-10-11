'This day marks a new journey': PM Modi launches Indian Space Association; netizens proud of #AtmanirbharBharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am on Monday. He also interacted with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister on Sunday wrote, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th October, I will join the programme to launch the Indian Space Association. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to interact with leading stakeholders of the sector. Those interested in the world of space and innovation must-watch tomorrow's programme."

The PM also shared a live stream of the event on Twitter.

A Prime Minister's Office release said that the ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, read the release.

ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

The news has overwhelmed people across India who cannot wait to see how this association furthers India's reach to space. Many took to social media to express how proud they are today.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:57 AM IST