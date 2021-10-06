e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra meets Amit ShahIndia reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:51 PM IST

Russian actress Yulia Peresild becomes the first to film a feature film entirely in space, leaving netizens stunned

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Ever wondered what shooting a film in space would be like? Well, a Russian actor and director have taken to outer space to experiment on just that. This is the first time a feature film has been made in space, a place where no film team has gone before, not even Tom Cruise!

According to various media reports, astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, actor Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Yulia Peresild launched into orbit on the Soyuz MS-19 from Kazakhstan on Tuesday. They'll be shooting for a film called 'Challenge', which will be the first ever feature film to be shot in space. Yulia Peresild will play a surgeon who must save a cosmonaut who will be seen fighting for his life at the International Space Station.

Netizens still can't seem to believe their eyes as they watch the teaser of the film. While many users have taken to Twitter to share their excitement, the others have resorted to memes, and this time it's mostly on Tom Cruise for not making it to space.

Have a look at a few reactions that have taken over the internet:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Adele releases teaser of new song #EasyOnMe; fans are way too excited to wait
Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal