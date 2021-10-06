Russian actress Yulia Peresild becomes the first to film a feature film entirely in space, leaving netizens stunned

Ever wondered what shooting a film in space would be like? Well, a Russian actor and director have taken to outer space to experiment on just that. This is the first time a feature film has been made in space, a place where no film team has gone before, not even Tom Cruise!

According to various media reports, astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, actor Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Yulia Peresild launched into orbit on the Soyuz MS-19 from Kazakhstan on Tuesday. They'll be shooting for a film called 'Challenge', which will be the first ever feature film to be shot in space. Yulia Peresild will play a surgeon who must save a cosmonaut who will be seen fighting for his life at the International Space Station.

Netizens still can't seem to believe their eyes as they watch the teaser of the film. While many users have taken to Twitter to share their excitement, the others have resorted to memes, and this time it's mostly on Tom Cruise for not making it to space.

Have a look at a few reactions that have taken over the internet:

Toms getting ready for the moon pic.twitter.com/mixRjNeGfV — Johnny P Collins (@johnnypcollins) October 5, 2021

Affordable healthcare on a global level before movies in space, please. — AJ (@AJisOkay) October 6, 2021

So she beat Tom Cruise to go to space to shoot a movie. That's a power move for sure! — Vidit (@Viditrocks2000) October 6, 2021

Sounds expensive... really, really expensive — Chubs the Maestro©️ (@sire_chubs) October 6, 2021

Well it’s time for the US to make the first feature film to be shot entirely on the Moon — forgetfullotte (@forgetfullotter) October 6, 2021

I wanna see him doing the Tom Cruise run but in zero G — Steven White | Schteve | OREO | Weeb (@steveisblack) October 6, 2021

of course it's Russians, they always do it first 😒 — ًBTR COMEBACK (@bonbondalla) October 5, 2021

Oh that’s gonna piss @TomCruise off — ben osowski (@BenOsowski1) October 5, 2021

wait is this serious or a joke — 🎃 Eyesack 🎃 (@MoviemanStudios) October 5, 2021

The Americans are gonna be pissed they didn’t think of this first lmao — me-yuh-ow 🐾 (@420fart69poop) October 5, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:51 PM IST