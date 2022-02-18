This day, last year: Shocking! Cricketer Mahesh Babu Nalawade died on field at Pune; Watch video

Cricketer player collapsed of an heart attack while taking runs in a match at Pune, on February 18, 2021. This day, that day the video of the unbelievable death of a middle-aged sportsman identified as Mahesh had shocked people of Maharashtra, and social media. The video went viral, wherein Mahesh aka Babu Nalawade can be seen fainting and breathing last on field at Pune.

Nalawade fell unconscious and passing away eventually, during the comepttive match between Ozar and Jambut teams held in Junnar town of Pune district.

On this day in 2021, PTI reported quoting Narayangaon police officials that Mahesh had collapsed on the field and was rushed to the hospital, where is was declared dead. He was an assistant manager in the printing department of the Times of India, according to the ABP report.

The 45-year-old batsman had contracted COVID-19 three months earlier and had recently resumed his job in the media house after recovery. However, not sure whether tragic or lucky that fate made him cease his life at his favorite moment, during the match at a cricket arena.

Watch video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:36 PM IST