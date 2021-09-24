e-Paper Get App

CBI takes over investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, constitutes probe team
Updated on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

'They went too far': Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in #Spencer fails to impress netizens

Kristen Stewart will be playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer and netizens seem rather unhappy about it.
Dhea Eapen
Kristen Stewart | Twitter

Kristen Stewart | Twitter

Twilight film series actress Kristen Stewart will be playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s new movie Spencer. The film will be released in theatres all around the world on the 5th of November. The highly anticipated biopic's most recent teaser did not manage to give viewers what they needed as it only gave a glimpse of the actress's transition into Princess Diana.

The film's latest trailer, however, takes a far closer look at Stewart's performance, which many believe may earn the actress her first nomination for the Oscars.

The trailer shows her relationship with Charles deteriorating, as she begins to break the narrow shackles of tradition by arriving late to dinner, unsure of how to keep up with public appearances. It also shows the mother of two being a kind mom to Prince William and Prince Harry despite all the difficult times she goes through.

Have a look at the film's trailer right here:

Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, netizens began scruitinizing Stewart's performance in the movie, later arriving at a conclusion whether the actress was fit for her role.

Have a look at what they have to say:

Stewart was born and reared in Los Angeles to parents who both worked in the entertainment industry. At the age of 12, she was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her portrayal as the daughter of Jodie Foster's character in David Fincher's thriller Panic Room (2002).

She then catapulted to fame as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga film series (2008–2012), which is one of the highest-grossing film franchises; she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award for the role in 2010.

'Can't wait': Coldplay releases teaser of #MyUniverse with BTS; fans cannot keep calm

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
