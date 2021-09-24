'They went too far': Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in #Spencer fails to impress netizens

Twilight film series actress Kristen Stewart will be playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s new movie Spencer. The film will be released in theatres all around the world on the 5th of November. The highly anticipated biopic's most recent teaser did not manage to give viewers what they needed as it only gave a glimpse of the actress's transition into Princess Diana.

The film's latest trailer, however, takes a far closer look at Stewart's performance, which many believe may earn the actress her first nomination for the Oscars.

The trailer shows her relationship with Charles deteriorating, as she begins to break the narrow shackles of tradition by arriving late to dinner, unsure of how to keep up with public appearances. It also shows the mother of two being a kind mom to Prince William and Prince Harry despite all the difficult times she goes through.

Have a look at the film's trailer right here:

Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, netizens began scruitinizing Stewart's performance in the movie, later arriving at a conclusion whether the actress was fit for her role.

Have a look at what they have to say:

I feel awful for William and Harry. Its bad enough to lose a parent. But to have to constantly see movie after movie (how realistic or not) made and being reminded endlessly of her life and passing. It has to have caused tremendous emotional damage. — Tina (@girlinseattle) September 23, 2021

Her acting looks as bad as it did in Twilight. Also, I don’t know how I feel about that last line… Diana’s children are still alive. She’s not some ancient character who has no living descendants that have to relive this trauma over and over. — maya⁷ | my universe 24 sept (@maya_twt) September 23, 2021

She looks nothing like Diana.Nothing.She doesn’t sound like her either. — Celeste Pettijohn (@CelestialProLLC) September 23, 2021

🤣🔥

I definitely don't see Diana and they went too far.

Clout. — LifeRuiner103 (@probheardright) September 23, 2021

The problem is there seems no one on the planet who has the soft face that Princess Diana did, so not matter how good the performance, no one will exude the radiance. — Glynis Wozniak (@glyniswozniak) September 23, 2021

I really want to like this. I really do. I just can’t stand Kristen Stewart. 🤢 Watching her in interviews is painful and I have never liked her acting. I love British history and I love Downton and the Crown. But I just don’t know if I can stomach this one. — LanaCW (@LanaC_12) September 24, 2021

Why can’t they make a film about her which focuses on all the positive things in her life. She left us far too young, but she did so much good that is being ignored. Fed up with big corporations earning money from her ! — Vanessa (@_AlwaysWondered) September 23, 2021

She is amazing! Much better than Emma’s portrait of Princess Diana. She has feelings and personality in the film, which makes audience forget how much she does or doesn’t look like Diana. She makes a whole Diana - we each had a piece of her. — Daisy (@Daisy36748228) September 24, 2021

Stewart was born and reared in Los Angeles to parents who both worked in the entertainment industry. At the age of 12, she was nominated for a Young Artist Award for her portrayal as the daughter of Jodie Foster's character in David Fincher's thriller Panic Room (2002).

She then catapulted to fame as Bella Swan in the Twilight Saga film series (2008–2012), which is one of the highest-grossing film franchises; she received the BAFTA Rising Star Award for the role in 2010.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:27 AM IST