American Tourist Left Stabbed In Face While Protecting 2 Women Being Violently Assaulted In Germany; Attackers Set Free | Instagram @john.rudat

A shocking incident from Germany is sending shockwaves and also receiving applause for a 21-year-old American tourist who faced attackers who were allegedly assaulting two women in a running tram in Germany. The 21-year-old, identified as John Rudat, according to his Instagram profile, was severely injured after getting stabbed in the face by attackers. According to the reports, one of the attackers was arrested by the cops but was set free again in less than a day, while the other is absconding.

John Rudat, a US citizen, was travelling via a tram in Germany when he noticed two women being violently assaulted. He went to protect them, and a violent brawl erupted, and Rudat was stabbed in the face by the attackers with a knife. The incident occurred on the Tram line 7 heading towards Dresden-Gorbitz at around 12:25 AM. The injured victim was immediately rushed to the hospital.

WATCH VIDEO:

The victim, Rudat, took to social media to speak out about the incident. He shared that the man who assaulted the two women on Sunday will be set free in less than 12 hours. He said, "He will be released from custody because he is not a citizen of Germany, He is not a citizen of the EU, for that matter. He doesn't even belong in here. He is an illegal one. A drug dealer."

He further added, "He is popularly known here, especially by the police. This is not the first time this has happened. It's not the first time that men have beaten up women. This is not the first time, the other guy decided to swing the blade towards me and stabbed me in the face with 6 6-inch blade. Who is the law? Where is the structure?"

According to the reports, the Police arrested the attacker, who is also a 21-year-old Syrian. But instead of keeping him in jail, he was set free again. The main culprit is still on the loose.