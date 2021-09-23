e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court to set up committee to probe Pegasus scandal
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

'Can't wait': Coldplay releases teaser of #MyUniverse with BTS; fans cannot keep calm

Netizens are finally having a 'dream come true moment' as Coldplay releases his new song's teaser with BTS.
Dhea Eapen
via Twitter

via Twitter

Advertisement

Just as netizens have said on Twitter, the world is indeed all set to witness the greatest collaboration of all time. Coldplay has taken to his social media platforms including YouTube and Twitter to release a teaser of his new song 'My Universe' featuring the famous korean band with the most loyal fan base ever, the BTS. This would be the first time that the Korean band has collaborated with the International Rock Band 'Coldplay'.

Coldplay chose to surprise their fans by releasing a teaser for their debut collaboration with K-Pop sensation BTS. Coldplay issued a teaser on their official Twitter account ahead of the much-anticipated collaboration's release on Friday, in an attempt to provide some insight into the much awaited project.

Have a look at the teaser:

Ever since the teaser was released, Coldplay and BTS fans are finding it really hard to keep calm as they are still in an attempt to wrap their head around the fact that Coldplay and BTS are finally collaborating to release a banger that will be out tomorrow, on the 24th of September.

Have a look at how fans have reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Did Namjoon gift it to you?': Megan Thee Stallion receives Koya plushie from BTS; netizens feel...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal