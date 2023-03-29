'There will be no one like you in centuries': Old video of Congress leader praising gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed goes viral

Imran Pratapgarhi | Twitter/@ShayarImran

Gangster turned politician, Atiq Ahmed was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Prayagraj court on Tuesday and amid all the high-voltage drama around his 'road trip' with the police from Gujarat to UP, an old video of his praises is doing the rounds on social media.

In this video, Rajya Sabha member affiliated with Congress party Imran Pratapgarhi, who is also a poet, can be seen singing heaps of praises for the gangster. Some lines from his recitation were, "tere kad barabar ab kisi ka kad nhi hoga..kai sadiyon talak koi Atiq Ahmed nahin hoga.."

Imran goes on to put the lines 'I know well that there is a person a little far from here who will manage anything bad that goes down around me' into his poetry.

Watch the heaps of praises by Imran here:

Over 100 criminal cases against Atiq Ahmed

Facing more than 100 criminal cases, noted mafia and former MP Atiq Ahmed was convicted for the first time in 43 years. A Prayagraj court on Tuesday held Atiq Ahmad and two of his aides guilty in Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

However, seven other accused in the case including brother of Atiq and former legislator Ashraf has been acquitted in the case.

Penalty along with life sentence

Special MP-MLA court of Prayagraj while giving its verdict in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case sentenced Atiq and two of his associates Saulat Hanif a lawyer and Dinesh Pasi to rigorous life imprisonment. Judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh each on the three. This amount would be given to the family of Umesh Pal. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the legislator Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead while his two police gunners were critically injured in a shootout in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj last month. One of the police gunners too succumbed to injuries later on.

The wife of deceased Umesh Pal, who was prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, has lodged an FIR against family members of Atiq Ahmad along with close aides of former MP.The UP Police had filed a charge sheet against 10 in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case which included Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Dinesh Pasi, Saulat Haneef and others.