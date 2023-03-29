 WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official

WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official

He said that all the allegations against him are false and a conspiracy has been hatched to defame him, his family, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official |

Atiq Ahmed's brother, Ashraf Ahmed, has been brought to Bareilly jail. Ashraf claims that a jail official threatened to kill him within two weeks. According to him, the officer said that he would be taken out of the jail on some pretext and eliminated on the way. He said that all the allegations against him are false and a conspiracy has been hatched to defame him, his family, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Read Also
Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'
article-image

Senior official threatened Ahmed

Ashraf Ahmed says that a senior officer threatened him. However, he refused to reveal the name. He said that he was fasting, but he was not given anything to eat on the way when he was taken to another jail. Atiq says that if he is killed, he will send the name of that officer in a sealed envelope to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Minister. He demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should investigate the matter.

Read Also
Umesh Pal Abduction Case: Prayagraj Court pronounces Atiq Ahmed guilty; sentenced to life...
article-image

Ashraf spoke to media

During his entry into the jail gate, Ashraf spoke to the media in the police van and answered several questions. He also clarified his meeting with his brother-in-law, Saddam. He said that he is a legislator and that Saddam is his brother-in-law. Being related to someone is not a crime. He said that he is not in danger in jail but outside because even a punctured car can overturn.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official

WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official

India to host SCO security advisors meeting today; Pakistan, China may join virtually

India to host SCO security advisors meeting today; Pakistan, China may join virtually

Calcutta HC upholds stay on arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in cruelty & assault...

Calcutta HC upholds stay on arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in cruelty & assault...

Bhutan’s stand on Doklam irks India

Bhutan’s stand on Doklam irks India

PM Modi cracks down on Opposition's allegations over misuse of central agencies

PM Modi cracks down on Opposition's allegations over misuse of central agencies