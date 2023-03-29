WATCH: Mafia Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf Ahmed alleges death threat by jail official |

Atiq Ahmed's brother, Ashraf Ahmed, has been brought to Bareilly jail. Ashraf claims that a jail official threatened to kill him within two weeks. According to him, the officer said that he would be taken out of the jail on some pretext and eliminated on the way. He said that all the allegations against him are false and a conspiracy has been hatched to defame him, his family, and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Senior official threatened Ahmed

Ashraf Ahmed says that a senior officer threatened him. However, he refused to reveal the name. He said that he was fasting, but he was not given anything to eat on the way when he was taken to another jail. Atiq says that if he is killed, he will send the name of that officer in a sealed envelope to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Minister. He demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government should investigate the matter.

Ashraf spoke to media

During his entry into the jail gate, Ashraf spoke to the media in the police van and answered several questions. He also clarified his meeting with his brother-in-law, Saddam. He said that he is a legislator and that Saddam is his brother-in-law. Being related to someone is not a crime. He said that he is not in danger in jail but outside because even a punctured car can overturn.