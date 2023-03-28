Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'

Atiq Ahmed | ANI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was convicted in kidnapping and murder case of Umesh Pal and sentenced to life imprisonment by Prayagraj court, requested to be transferred back to the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, India Today reported.

Atiq said he does not want to be lodged in Prayagraj jail since there's threat to his life. He also said that UP police will file more FIRs against him if he's lodged in Prayagraj.