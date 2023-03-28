 Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAtiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'

Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'

Atiq said he does not want to be lodged in Prayagraj jail since there's threat to his life.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Atiq Ahmed | ANI

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was convicted in kidnapping and murder case of Umesh Pal and sentenced to life imprisonment by Prayagraj court, requested to be transferred back to the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, India Today reported.

Atiq said he does not want to be lodged in Prayagraj jail since there's threat to his life. He also said that UP police will file more FIRs against him if he's lodged in Prayagraj.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'

Atiq Ahmed requests transfer to Sabarmati jail: 'UP Police will file more cases against me'

'Will file FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he doesn't apologise': VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar

'Will file FIR against Rahul Gandhi if he doesn't apologise': VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar

Umesh Pal Abduction Case: Prayagraj Court pronounces Atiq Ahmed guilty; sentenced to life...

Umesh Pal Abduction Case: Prayagraj Court pronounces Atiq Ahmed guilty; sentenced to life...

Amritpal Singh case: Punjab govt tells high court close to nabbing fugitive

Amritpal Singh case: Punjab govt tells high court close to nabbing fugitive

Umesh Pal murder case: No SC relief for Atiq Ahmed; top court asks gangster-politician to approach...

Umesh Pal murder case: No SC relief for Atiq Ahmed; top court asks gangster-politician to approach...