Umesh Pal Abduction Case: Prayagraj Court pronounces Atiq Ahmed guilty

Prayagraj court on Tuesday pronounced Samajwadi Party leader Atiq Ahmed guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal abduction case.
Atiq Ahmed to be produced before Prayagraj court today
Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were produced in Prayagraj court in connection with a kidnapping case of Umesh Pal.
Pal, a witness of BSP MLA Raju pal murder, was killed last month in an attack alleged orchestrated by the Samajwadi Party leader and his brother.
Atiq Ahmed was presented before MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh.
This is breaking news, further details awaited
