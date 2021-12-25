There are 2 kind of Santas: Zomato lauds their employees for extra efforts through the year

The food delivery giant is known for its cool social media tactics and the strategic timing to woo customers and grow among the potentials. Recently, it reminded its customers to not miss on breakfast unless they were too busy like Santa. Being in the Christmas season, Zomato is back with another text on similar lines.

In a recent message on their app, Zomato took to read," There are 2 kinds of Santas! One delivers only on Christmas. The other kind? Tap to read about them."

What's the second kind? The employees who went an extra mile to gift happiness across the city. On the Santa festive, the food delivery app took to appreciate and acknowledge those 'Santas'.

Take a look at the Zomato's message:

An appreciative gesture by @zomato on the occasion of #Christmas. Seeing Santa in their employees 🎅👏 pic.twitter.com/cYwyNw8ivx — swarna srikanth || स्वर्णा श्रीकांत (@Sswarna6) December 25, 2021

Referring its employees as Santa, the term had prefixes like Superhero, Kind, Dedicated, Shatabdi, Safarnama, Boss, etc.

The message identified K Chiranjivi from Bengaluru as the Superhero Santa for his contribution in delivering essentials during the second wave of COVID-19; Mumbai's Hassan Shaikh as the Kind Santa for stopping amid his delivery order to help a injured puppy; Kerala's Vijoy bagged the Dedicated title for covering 70,584 Kilometers this year i.e. 19 times the distance between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

The Shatabadi Santa title was given to Arnab Chakrabortty from Kharagpur for his timely delivery in a train that halted for just two minutes; Punjab's Gurjant Singh and Delhi's Gopal Guro secured the Safarnama and Boss Santa titles respectively. Later, the copy had few more mentions and to conclude with a big text that read, "Merry Christmas!"

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 01:36 PM IST