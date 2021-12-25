e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,189 new COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron case tally at 415
Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:41 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback pics of Christmas celebration, netizens react

Swarna Srikanth
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one of the active Instagrammer who keep his fans and followers engaged. In a recent picture, shared few minutes ago he tries to throw interesting sneak peeks from his past. He shared throwback pictures of his Christmas celebrations from 2018 and 2019.

The Master Blaster is seen holding the cricket bat and trying to teach a little one how to shot, this picture pose comes in as a nostalgia from 2018. While the 2019 picture has him stand along Santa and pretty X-mas tree. The post was captioned t read, "Different years, same feeling! Merry Christmas everyone."

Take a look at the pictures, right here:

When, the cricket 'God' took to post these images on social media, netizens took to flood with replies. A Twitter user was curious to know why the latest years of 2020 and 2021 were missing the post shared. She wrote, "Wers Uor 2020 & 2021? Uh disappoint Santa!"

Last year, the cricketer was seen donning a Santa Claus attire inorder to wish his dear fans on the festive. The tweet had a short yet impressive video along a caption that read, "Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one."

Tendulkar's recent post has made netizens take to the comments section and wish him on the festivity. Take a look at some reactions here:

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
