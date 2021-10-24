'The world is watching': Ahead of #INDvPAK, excited netizens send love and luck to cricketers

India will cross swords with arch rivals Pakistan in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign opener on Sunday, 24th October in a much awaited Super 12 stage contest between the two sides.

The two sides last met each other during the 2019 World Cup in Manchester where the men in blue hammered their neighbors by 89 runs through DLS method.

Speaking of the head-to-head record, India have defeated Pakistan in all five contests in the T20I summit event.

The first-ever T20 WC match between the two teams resulted in India's win in a bowl-out contest in 2007. The two outfits also took on each other in the title clash of the same edition which MS Dhoni led Indian side claimed in a thrilling encounter.

India then clinched dominating victories against Pakistan in 2012 (8 wickets), 2014 (7 wickets), and 2016 (6 wickets).

India are considered as the hot favourites to bag the T20 World Cup, while Pakistan on the hand hand are dark horses but do have some promising names on their side.

It is safe to say that all Indians have their eyes set on the screen as India and Pakistan fight it out in the field today. Social media is flooded today with fans across the border wishing luck to their favourite cricket team.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:53 AM IST