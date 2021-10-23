ICC T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update

Team India is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane encounter on Sunday, October 24. Indian top order looks in ominous touch will KL Rahul carrying his IPL form into the practice matches and Rohit Sharma effectively leading the side with the bat against the Aussies in the second practice game.

Ishan Kishan might have to sit out despite putting up incredible performances in recent times. As far as India's middle order is concerned, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya won't be the easiest of the batsmen to get past for the Pakistani bowlers.

Hardik not bowling might hamper the balance of the side to some extent, but Ravindra Jadeja's all-round ability will effectively fill that void. It will interesting to see if mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy gets to play against Pakistan. He was absolutely incredible in the UAE leg of the IPL.

As far as the Pakistan side is concerned, Rizwan and Babar Azam would again have to lead the side from the front. Their middle order might find itself in a pickle if the two in-form openers depart early. As always, Pakistan has a good pace attack with Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf leading the charge.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Pakistan – ICC T20 World Cup 2021-

Hardik Pandya | Twitter

India vs Pakistan: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Lokesh Rahul, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Hasan Ali, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs PAK: My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Lokesh Rahul, Fakhar Zaman, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Hasan Ali

Teams

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

PakisMohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Probable Playing 11

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy/R Ashwin

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:28 AM IST